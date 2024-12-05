The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu said Wednesday that the federal government was committed to rebuilding the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the National Hospital Abuja, the First Lady said the hospital remains pivotal and critical to the development of the sector.

“Every Nigerian deserves quality health care, regardless of their background or circumstances. The Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Tinubu is committed to rebuilding the healthcare system in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the NHA plays a vital role in ensuring that all Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

“As we look to the future, I urge the members of staff and management of this great hospital to remain resilient and strive for excellence so that you can continue to positively impact the lives of many that seek qualitative medical care,” she said.

The First Lady stressed the need for investment in the health of Nigerians, and called on stakeholders to deliver positively to the course.

“The establishment of this facility would not have been possible without the foresight of the former First Lady, Hajia Maryam Abacha, whose vision under her National Programme, the Family Support Programme (FSP) birthed the idea that led to the establishment of a national hospital for Women and Children.

“The mandate of the Hospital was later changed in 1999 to serve as an apex referral Hospital in Nigeria, to cater for all and was renamed the National Hospital, Abuja”.

“In the spirit of the anniversary, therefore, the Radiotherapy Centre will be named Mariam Abacha Radiotherapy Centre,” she said.

The First Lady commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Professor Muhammad Raji and all the staff of the hospital for their commitment to improving the health and well-being of citizenship.

Also speaking, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Professor Ali Pate said the health sector was undergoing major overhauling that would make it come out stronger and better.

The Medical Director of the National Hospital said the hospital was on the threshold of becoming the referral hub for Africa.

The First Lady also commissioned the radiotherapy centre and also plated trees to mark her visit to the medical facility.