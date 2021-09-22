…Says he wants to establish Global standards and recognition for Shooting Sport

Former President of the Nigeria Shooting Federation, Brigadier General Longsdale Adeoye (retired) has reiterated his desire to put Nigeria on the world map of the sports.

Brigadier Adeoye who made this known in an interview with news men in Abuja explained that the sports has recorded tremendous improvement since he took over leadership of the board in 2017.

Brigadier Adeoye who is seeking reelection to lead the Nigeria Shooting Federation for another term stated that they have mapped out programmes to make the sport a huge success.

The astute administrator and veteran Shooter however

called for concerted efforts to make the sport popular in Nigeria and win laurels for the country in major continental and global events.

Elections into the boards of various Sports Federation in the Country will hold on the 30th of this month