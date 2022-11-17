The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved over N8 billion contracts for the Federal Ministry of Education.

Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the amount covers the cost of printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the National Examination Council (NECO) perimeter fencing for the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto.

“Council approved three memos and all three of them are contracts. The first one is for the National Examination Council (NECO) for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials, which was given to eight contractors in the sum of 5,107,364,373.62.

“The second one is a contract for the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio University in the sum of 3,269,761,783.43 to Amis Construction Nigeria limited,” he said.

He said the council also approved procurement of 18 ambulances for some unity schools spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The third one is a contract for the supply of 18 ambulances fitted with medical equipment to 18 of our unity schools. We have more than 100 of them but we just decided to select three is each geo-political zone,” he said.