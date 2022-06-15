The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N66.9 billion for the rehabilitation of Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum and it was for the rehabilitation of the 91.94 kilometre Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State and council approved the proposal by the ministry in the sum of N66. 983 billion,” he said.

He said the project would help boost the transportation network in Taraba State and the entire North-East.