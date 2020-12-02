The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N487 million for the procurement of a banking application software for the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said introduction of the software would boost the efficiency of the mortgage bank, in line with modern banking techniques.

“The other memorandum I presented, which was approved, was for the procurement of a core banking application software for the Federal Mortgage Bank in the sum of N487,394,285.71, to enable the bank provide all of the frontline services that other banks now provide in all of its branches nationwide.

“Unlike other banks, the Federal Mortgage Bank is still unable to send automated notices, statements and all of those things, to National Housing Fund contributors; all the types of alerts you get and operating accounts form any branch irrespective of where you maintain your account,” he said.

He said the application would enable the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to do a lot of automation, reconciliation, loan and credit processing.