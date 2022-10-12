The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N4.5 billion for the procurement of utility vehicles by the Police Trust Fund.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting in Abuja

He said the money approved would cover the cost of procuring the vehicles and that of insurance for the vehicles.

“I’m happy to announce that the Federal Executive Council has today approved the award of contract for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for the supply of vehicles and insurance cover for several other vehicles at a total cost of N4, 541,829.17.

“The vehicles consist of land cruisers, Toyota Prado 2021 model and Toyota Camry. The land cruisers are about eight in number while the Prado are eight in number also, and then the Toyota Camry vehicles are about 44 in number.

“The Vehicles will be supplied at the cost of N1, 200,400,000.24 N1, The cost of fueling of the vehicles has also been approved at the total cost of about 5,093,770 liters at the cost of N1, 039,169,880 respectively,” he said.

The minister said the vehicles would be used for patrols in order to tackle insecurity across the country.

“The vehicles that were awarded supply are to be used for tactical operations. So that the vision and strategic deployment in a bid to strategize for better security networking, as well as aid strategic deployment of technical squads to tackle insecurity across the country.

“The insurance cover is intended to cover all the vehicles purchased by the police Trust Fund between 2020 and 2022, involving about 450 vehicles, assorted vehicles for that matter, also at the cost of N812, 309,823.93. This is what has been approved for the police Trust Fund at the just concluded Federal Executive Council,” he said