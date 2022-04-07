The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N5.6 billion for the maintenance of Nigeria’s new international building terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There were five memoranda form civil aviation, which were all approved, starting from the one for contract for the maintenance of Nigeria’s new international building terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“This is in line with government’s policy on ensuring that public buildings are well maintained so that they will remain as they are. In this case, contract was approved for two terminal buildings, for the total sum of N5, 653,341,729.07, including 7.5 percent VAT, for a period of three years,” he said.

The minister said the council also approved N14.2 billion as variation of the cost for the construction of a terminal building at Akanu Ibiam international airport Enugu State and Asaba, Delta State.

“The second memo is approval for a variation on contract sum for the construction new terminal building at and perishable cargo at Akanu Ibiam international airport Enugu State and that of Asaba. That of Asaba is not a federal government airport but we are putting in a cargo terminal building there.

“This is funded through the federal budget. You recall the remaining four terminals in Kano, Lagos, Portharcourt and Abuja are funded through Chinese loan. But this particular one in Enugu is funded through our appropriation including the cargo therein and also the cargo at Asaba. So, the variation for this procurements is N14,242,808,433.17 with 12 months additional completion period,” he said.

He said the ministry also got an approval of N469,679,484 million for the procurement of an X-ray machine for use at

“The other one is approval for the award of contract for the procurement of L3 X-ray machine parts and maintenance support services. This procurement is in the sum of N469,679,484 million with 7.5 percent VAT to be supplied in a period of 12 months,” he said.

The minister said the council also approved a variation for the procurement, configuration, and delivery and commissioning of transportable radars, co-mounted with another radar and tower control centre for enhancement of the North-east surveillance safety of air navigation operations and for the airport in Maiduguri to run 24 hours.

He also said N14.7 billion was approved for the construction of clinics at Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Lagos airports, and the replacement of elevators and excavators at Wings ’D and E’ at the old Lagos airport.