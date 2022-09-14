The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N2.044 billion for the provision of internal roads and drainages at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB gas hub in Bayelsa State.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of this week’s cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the gas hub is meant to encourage the development of countries that will process the Nigerian gas for export as well as promote the use of gas internally.

“Council today approved the contract to contract internal roads and bridges in the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board gas hub located at Polaku in Bayelsa State. The contract sum is N2.044 billion.

“The gas bub is to encourage the development of companies that will process and develop our gas for export and to try to deepen the use of gas internally as well as construct gas cylinders. Already there are companies that are in the gas hub so these drainages and roads and the entire development of that area is to encourage more companies to come into the area in furtherance of our commitment to the decade of gas form 2021-2030 as declared by the President,” he said.