The Federal executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved the establishment of 12 new private universities in Kano, Niger, Gombe, Sokoto, Delta, Abia and Anambra states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

”Council approved the memo for the issuance of provisional licences for the establishment of 12 proposed private universities .

“The proposed private universities are Pen Resource University Gombe, Gombe State; Al-Ansar Univeristy, Maiduguri, Borno State; Margaret Lawrence University, Delta State; Khalifa Ishaku Rabiu University Kano, Kano State: Sports University, Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State; Bala Ahmed University Kano, Kano State; Saisa University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sokoto State; Nigerian-British University Hasa, Abia State; and Peter University Acina-Onene, Anambra State as well as Newgate University, Minna, Niger State, European University of Nigeria in Duboyi, Abuja and the North-West University Sokoto,” he said.

He said the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, presented the memo on behalf of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and it was approved by the council.

He said each of the new universities would be mentored by the old universities that are close to them.