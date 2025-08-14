The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved ₦142,028,576,008.17 for the construction of state-of-the-art bus terminals in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Alkali, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the contract was awarded to Messrs Planet Project Limited to construct terminals in Abeokuta (South-West), Gombe (North-East), Kano (North-West), Lokoja (North-Central), Onitsha (South-East) and Ewu in Edo State (South-South).

He said the intervention was the first direct federal government investment targeting road transport infrastructure outside of road construction projects.

“Despite the significant role road transportation plays in Nigeria, there are virtually no purpose-built bus terminals designed to serve millions of commuters adequately.

“This surgical gap has contributed to increased crime rates, higher incidences of road traffic accidents, and a worrying rise in the proliferation of arms and ammunition across major highways.

“This programme was conceptualized within the Ministry of Transportation to enhance road safety, improve the comfort of passengers, and boost economic activities in these regions.

“After thorough evaluation, the proposal was presented to President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council for approval, given its potential to positively impact national transportation and security,” he said.