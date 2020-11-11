The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N62 billion for the construction of Kano-Dawakin Tofa-Gwarzo road linking Kano and Katsina states.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the construction of Kano-Dawakin Tofa-Gwarzo-Dayi road and it was approved for N62.7 billion, to be executed in 24 months,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the council approved the introduction of platonic medical records and management for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said the platform would help in managing payments and claims as well as health records of patients to enhance transparency and accountability.

“The Ministry of Health presented a memo on behalf of the National Health Insurance Scheme, to introduce platonic medical records and management in a concept known as e-NHIS, creating an electronic governance platform.

“This will allow interoperability with all other stakeholders including particularly the State Health Insurance Schemes, Health Management Organisations and hospitals, who offer services to patients.

“This will be a platform for managing payments and claims and also patient records to install transparency and accountability. This is necessary because the basic healthcare provision fund is going onstream and will include a large number of people being registered, so that we move away from paper to electronic management,” he said.

The minister said the project is being carried out by Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through its agency, Galaxy Backbone, who was chosen in preference to a foreign company that charged higher.

He said the benefits for using an indigenous company which include job creation and data security, among others.