The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N309 billion for the construction of five roads in Borno, Kaduna, Lagos and Ogun states.

Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the roads, totaling 274.9 kilometres would be constructed by Dangote Group of companies under the tax credit policy of the Nigerian government.

“The memo presented was for the construction and reconstruction of five road projects, as the case may be, in favour of Dangote Industries Limited totaling 274.9 kilometers of federal roads under the federal government’s roads infrastructure tax credit policy which is one of strategic partnership with the private sector.

“Those five roads will cost N309, 917, 717, 251.55 to be advanced by the Dangote Industries as tax credit. The roads specifically are Bama to Banki in Borno State, 49,153 kilometers, Dikwa to Gamboru Ngala, Borno State, 49.577 kilometers, Nnamdi Azikiwe Road popularly known as Western Bye-Pass in Kaduna State, 21.477 kilometers,the Deep Sea Port access road sections I and III in Lagos State through Epe to Shagamu Express Way, 54.24 kilometers, that links Lagos and Ogun States and the Obele Ilaro-Shagamu Road, 100 kilometers in Ogun State.

“Council considered and approved the memorandum, to facilitate the construction of the 274 kilometers of concrete road and this will be the largest single award of concrete roads ever undertaken by the government of Nigeria in one award,” he said.