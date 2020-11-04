The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N30.6 billion for the completion of anterior road within Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of FCT, Mr Muhammad Musa Bello disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said the the road would link Shehu Musa Yar’Adua way with Murtala Mohammed way and Mabushi district of the FCT.

“During the FEC meeting of today, there was an approval of a contract for the full-scale development of anterior road which we call N-20, which is the road that is linking Shehu Musa Yar’Adua way, also called the northern park way, with the Murtala Mohammed way, popularly known as the Kubwa expressway.

“This project involves the full-scale construction of that road, including a number of bridges and the normal telecommunication, power and water lines in line with the general standard of roads in the FCT and it is a contract of N30, 686, 609, 000, with a completion of 32 months and the project is within phase II of the Federal Capital city,” he said.

The minister said the project would serve the adjourning districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe and Jahi, and generally enhance overall decongestion of traffic in phases I, II, III and IV of the FCT development plan.