The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N28 billion for infrastructure development in Wasa District, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I presented as memo for the augmentation of the contract sum for the development of the Wasa affordable district in the Southern borders of the Federal capital city Abuja and the augmentation was in the sum of N28, 117, 904, 027.

“The initial contract for that project was awarded in 2014 at the sum of N56 billion but as time went by and due to inflation and some other factors, we had to vary the contract and the price in order to reflect current realities and that is the reason why the augmentation request was presented to council and council approved that,” he said.

The minister said the completion period for the contract has also been extended to 42 months.