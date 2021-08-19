The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N21,107,212,510 for various projects including Ministry of Aviation and Ministry of Education, among others.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the council approved four memoranda from the ministry for projects worth N16,697,742,839.

He said the projects include construction of Wachakal Airport in Yobe State at N6.3 billion; post construction services for the same airport at the cost of N219.8 million; procurement of eight airport rescue and firefighting vehicles at the cost of N9.5 billion; and a contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs to the Lagos and Abuja international airports at the cost of N658.8 million.

“FEC approved four memoranda from civil aviation. One of it is approval for the construction of Wachakal Airport in Yobe State and at the contract sum of N6,284,065,056. Even and in our drive to develop the sector and ensure connectivity within our region and also improve on our security architecture and also attend to the various needs of civilization, we found this airport and many others that are coming across the country useful.

“The second was a post-Consultancy Services for the construction of the same airport, Wachakal Air stripe which is very close to Nguru in Yobe state. So, first Consultancy Services is given to Kafe Engineering at the sum of N219,782,500 only. This will include seven and a half percent VAT.

“The third memorandum that was taken his approval for the supply and maintenance of eight units of airport rescue and firefighting vehicle including spare parts and training. And this was given to Messers Gulf of Africa International Limited.

“The exclusive representatives of the OEM and the OEMs are Emirate firefighting equipment factory, this is in the sum of N9,535,132,500 even. This also will include seven and a half percent and delivery period for this procurement is 12 months.

“The last memo that was taken from aviation, it has to do with approval for the award of contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs canine in airports in Lagos and Abuja, we will be continuing with this procurement and other airports as well. So, the total contract sum for this procurement is N658,762,783.36 which includes seven and a half percent VAT,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the council approved contract in favour of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta state, for the construction of facilities including hostels at the cost of N2.7 billion.

“Council for the approval, which we got, to now proceed to award contracts at the Federal University, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, for N2.7 billion to provide hostels, administrative blocks and a new library. That approval went through and the contracts will proceed with the award, he said.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the council approved contracts worth N1,709,469,671 for four federal agencies including Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said while N187.5 million was approved for procurement of operational vehicles for the FRSC, N537 million was approved for NEITI’s permanent head office, and N985 million for the procurement and installation of dual body scanners for four international airports in the country.

“The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) got approval to procure operational vehicles at N187,469,669.25 and that is to reduce carnage on our roads and to meet its goals of reducing accidents by at least 15% and fatalities by 20%.

“For the Ministry of Health, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in particular also got approval to procure some vehicles for its use. NEITI, which is, the Nigeria