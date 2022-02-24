The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved over N2 billion for the procurement of cattle for Taraba State to boost agricultural production in the state.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development submitted two memos. One was for the revised estimated total cost for the supply of cattle for Taraba State under the Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme for states that were affected by conflict and insecurity. The approval we got was in the tune of two billion, some millions thereabout,” she said.

The minister said the council also approved National Action Plan on Human Trafficking 2022-2026.

Also speaking, Minister of Science and Technology, Mr Ogbonnaya Onu, said the council approved the revised science, technology and innovation policy for the country.

He said it has become necessary for the country to review its science policy in line with current developments in science globally.

“The memorandum approved today for the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation was essentially a revision of the science, technology and innovation policy for our dear country.

“There have been tremendous advances in science, technology and innovation all over the world and this necessitated the need for our science and technology policy which was put in place since 2012; 10 years ago.

“The policy needs to be revised so that we can keep pace with new and emerging technologies. The main objective is for us to use science and technology to improve the standard of living of our citizens and ensure that we have high quality of life and this we can get if our nation becomes more prosperous and our economy is more globally competitive,” he said.

He said the new policy would help Nigeria narrow the gap between her and the technologically advanced countries of the world.