The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N2.5 billion for the procurement of operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I will just give details on approval given to the Federal Road Safety Commission to procure operational vehicles. So, FRSC got approval to buy operational vehicles. One was given to Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited and then the second one was for the procurement of saloon cars in favour of messers Mikaino International Limited. Everything came to 2,578,948,164.36 kobo only.

“Please note that the contracts were secured locally based automobile. Dangote Peugeot is to supply within 30 days while Mikaino international is to supply within 14 days.

“So for Dangote Peugeot it is to supply 18 Landtrek pickup at N18, 172,875.00 each totaling N145, 383,000.00 and 90 at N20, 889,999 each totaling N1, 880,099,910.00. And then for Mikaino it is to supply 20 Nissan Almera Acenta at the cost of N12, 255,000.00 each,” he said.