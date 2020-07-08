The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N108 billion for the completion of various road projects across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the first approval of N25 billion was for the completion of the construction of Enugu-Port Harcourt highway.

“Council approved an augmentation of an existing contract by N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu-Lokponta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway,” he said.

The minister said the council also approved contracts for the completion of Dikwa-Marte-Monguno road, Numan and Gombi-Biu roads in Borno and Adamawa states.

“Council also approved the award of three different roads. The first is Dikwa-Marte-Munguno road for N60.2 billion and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa States for N15.527 billion and the third is for Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno states also for N7.643 billion,” he said.