The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N1.264 billion contracts for the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, and Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said.

The minister said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the council approved the procurement of an oncology and radioterapy equipment for the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, to enable it handle cancer cases.

He said the council approved the replacement of the linear accelerator and the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the Usman Danfodio University.

“The FEC today considered three memos from the Ministry of Health, and all of them were in respect of procurements. First was the memo from the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina for an oncology and radioterapy center, to be able to handle cancer cases.

“The projected award was to a company for N1,023,500,668:86 for the completion period of 42 weeks and is going to be executed by a Nigerian company.

“The second memo was for reequipping Usman Danfodio University which is one of our centres of excellence for managing cancer also.

“The equipment are old and broken down. The most important one which is linear accelerator which is going to be replaced and the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine which will also be replaced.

“The MRI at the cost of N440,484,984.32 to replace the old dis-functional one and a linear accelerator at N887,690,000 from special intervention fund. For the MIR is from budget appropriation,” he said.