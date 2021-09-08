The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.2 billion for emergency repairs of water supply facilities in Nasarawa state.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the approval follows the need to fix water pipelines destroyed by floods in the state.

“One other thing that also you need to know is the approval for a N1.2 billion Naira contract for the emergency rehabilitation of the Nasarawa Water Supply Scheme.

“Floods in the year 2000 had destroyed Nasarawa township, destroyed the waterworks and as a result, pipe born water is unavailable to the communities. And the whole water intake has been destroyed,” he said.

He said the federal government decided to step in because Nasarawa state government found it difficult to fix the facilities due to the level of destruction caused by the flood.

“And in order to preserve public health and, of course, the difficulty of the state government in restoring the water supply scheme, the federal government has made this major approval which upon completion would be handed over to the Nasarawa state government for maintenance and upkeep,” he said.