The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an extension of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Document from 2022 to 2026, following presentation of a memo by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting of the council, the minister said the extension was approved because of the importance of the document.

“Today the office of the Attorney General of the Federation presented a council memo, seeking approval for the validation, adoption and extension of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Document from 2022-2026.

“I am happy to report that the memo was taken, deliberated upon and eventually approved by the council. The implication of which is that we now have in place a new anti-corruption strategy policy document which is a product of collaboration and collaboration among the justice sector and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

The minister said there has been a chain of successes recorded in the fight against corruption, which is the hallmark of the Buhari administration.

“Today we are recording successes in terms of convictions for corruption, to the extent that a single agency of government like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) within a year, (2022) we have recorded over 3000 convictions, which is an improvement on the over 1000 convictions in 109 ears recorded by the previous administrations,” he said.

He said also highlighted that the Buhari-led administration has so far recovered over $1 billion from its inception to date.

He said the proceeds of the fight against corruption have been ploughed into the nation’s economy as a means of impacting the livelihood of Nigerians through programmes like the school feeding programme, and trader money among others.