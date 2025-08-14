The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has earmarked a total of ₦493 billion for the upgrade of the Kano–Katsina road and the construction of a new Carter Bridge in Lagos state.

Minister of Works Mr David Umahi said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said significant cost revisions have been made to the 152-kilometre Kano–Katsina road due to prevailing economic conditions.

He said the road had previously been divided into two sections.

“Section One, covering 74.1 kilometres, was initially awarded in 2013 at ₦14 billion and revised to ₦24 billion. It has now been updated to ₦68 billion. Section Two, spanning 79.5 kilometres and awarded in 2019 for ₦29 billion before increasing to ₦46 billion, has been further adjusted to ₦66.115 billion,” he said.

He said the combined cost for the two sections now totals around ₦134 billion, with ₦6 billion allocated in the 2024 budget and ₦34 billion in the 2025 budget for Section One.

He said section two would receive ₦80 billion across the same two years.

The minister said findings from underwater assessments of the Carter Bridge in 2013 and 2019 revealed severe damage to the bridge’s substructure caused by illegal sand mining, erosion and corrosion of piles and piers.

He said Julius Berger, the contractor responsible for underwater and structural repairs, advised that the bridge was beyond salvage and recommended complete replacement.

“The cost of constructing a new Carter Bridge is estimated at about ₦359 billion, and discussions have been initiated with Deutsche Bank regarding potential funding,” he said.

He said similar underwater structural problems were found in the 3rd Mainland Bridge, with rehabilitation estimated at ₦3.8 trillion and new construction at ₦3.6 trillion.

The minister said the FEC approved the engagement of at least seven specialist contractors under an EPCF (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing) framework to conduct detailed investigations, design and bidding for the rehabilitation or new building options for Carter Bridge and 3rd Mainland Bridges.

He said the council sanctioned the advertisement of public-private partnership bids for these projects.

The minister said the council also approved construction of Jalingo Bridge in Taraba State, Ido Bridge (which was burned and requires removal of three spans), Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State, Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, a damaged bridge on the Abuja-Kogi route, bridges between Lagos and Ibadan affected by vehicle impacts, Jebba Bridge in Kwara State and the Itokin–Ikorodu Bridge in Lagos.

“These emergency works will be articulated and forwarded to Mr. President for approval through the Minister of Finance,” he said.