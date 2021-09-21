Those who are old enough to witness or have had the opportunity to read about the politics of the first Republic Nigeria would rather than being taken by surprise the many shenanigans of Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, be giving the ‘man’ credits for being the true son of his late father, Remi Fani-Kayode. He’s just proving to us all on a daily basis that he’s not a bastard. That cannot be a bad thing. Or can it?

The aspect of Mr. Fani-Kayode’s recent pranks that first made the most striking impression on me and gave me grounds for serious reflection was not his supposed defection from one party to another as I, personally, have never considered him a bona-fide member of any particular party; rather, it is his manifest lack of any individual responsibility in any representative body that ought to make any serious-minded organization be weary of this man.

Should such a person as FFK, to the misfortune of all decent people, succeed in becoming an elective representative of any organisation not to talk of a national political body, it would be clear from the outset that for this importunate mendicant the essence of political activity consists in a heroic struggle to keep permanent hold on his milk-bottle as a source of livelihood for himself and his family. And the more his family needs become threatened due to his compulsive spendthrift, the stronger his determination to do even the most unthinkable in other to keep this milk-bottle refilled.

When people call to question the moral justification for the incessant behaviors of this man – FFK, the answer can be subsumed in the question of ‘nationalisation’ of a people which I believe to be first and foremost one of establishing healthy social conditions which will furnish the grounds that are necessary for the education of the individual. For only when family upbringing and school education have inculcated in the individual a knowledge of the cultural and economic and, above all, the political greatness of his own country – then, and then only, will it be possible for him to feel proud of being a citizen of such a country. I can fight only for something that I love. I can love only what I respect. And in order to respect a thing I must at least have some knowledge of it.

Can one honestly say that FFK truly believe in the political greatness of our country Nigeria apart from his usual rhetoric?

Unfortunately, in all of these, no one can reasonably be held responsible for this continuous degradation and denigration of our country through an archaic and backward-oriented politics. It’s nigh impossible to call to account the leaders of a system of government or a political party for any kind of action which can be traced to the wishes of the whole multitude of political elites and was carried out under their orders and/or sanction? Neither can the principle of responsibility mean anything else than the responsibility of a specific person. So we cannot, howsoever we try, hold anyone responsible for the actions of the collectives is the lazy defence of our so-called elective representatives.

As for the father and son in Nigerian politics of past and present: Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, the father excelled in his chosen fields, Law and Politics. No one could doubt his accomplishments in those two areas of human endeavours. But can anyone remind me of Femi, the son’s true achievement other than being constantly used and dumped by people who are way smarter than him?

Yes, he’s very articulate and gifted in the use of English language.

Yes, his gift of the gab as far as English grammar is concerned may not be too common in a country in which English is not the mother tongue.

In the circumstance, I cannot differentiate Femi’s notoriety from the tomfooleries of a motor-pack tout who relies on his street credibility and guttersnipe sharpness to navigate his ways through the slums until the strong long arms of the laws finally catch up with him and consign him to a secure house of correction or compel him to be sectioned in a remote mental health sanatorium under lock and key where mentally infirm are cared for, most especially those who may be at the risk of causing harm to themselves or others.

My Voice of Reason © Sept, 2021 Olubodun Adewumi.