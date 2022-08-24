The Experts Group Meeting to review and validate the draft 2022 Africa Sustainable Development Report will be held from August 30 to August 31, 2022, in Windhoek, Namibia.

The report assesses the progress and ongoing challenges faced by African States in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063.

The report is jointly produced by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Development Programme and the African Development Bank.

The 2022 Africa Sustainable Development Report is fifth in a series of reports dating back to 2017. It uses the latest harmonized data to describe, compare and analyze progress in the realization of both agendas across the African Member States and regions.

The Expert Group Meeting is an opportunity for Member States, civil society and the private sector to provide their input and propose recommendations for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063, before the finalization of the report. The meeting serves as a collaborative forum to share experiences, lessons learned and good practices on the implementation of both agendas.

Experts will review the key findings along each of the five selected SDGs, which are Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 5 (Gender Equality), Goal 14 (Life Below Water), Goal 15 (Life on Land) and Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), and make a number of recommendations to strengthen the quality and reach of the report.

The meeting will be held in plenary sessions where the drafting team will present each draft chapter of the report, followed by reactions from Member States and other stakeholders with a focus on suggestions for improving the chapters. The discussions will be documented to capture contributions, which will inform revisions to be made in the draft report. The recommendations resulting from the meeting will be disseminated at the end of the meeting.

The Economic Commission for Africa, in partnership with the African Union Commission, the United Nations Development Programme and the African Development Bank will work towards finalizing the report which will be launched on 9 December 2023, at the African Economic Conference.