The Managing Director of Ericsson Nigeria, Mr Peter Olusoji Ogundele, said Thursday that the company would build a $19 million technology hub in Nigeria.

Ogundele said this at a business forum in Sweden attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“Nigeria has enough youths that can come into that field. We can train them, Ericsson will also take part in it, and some of them we can export to the world, and we will be like another India.

“Ericsson was the first to have over 1,000 sites in Nigeria and continues to invest in the country. We have been here since 1978, and for us, our partnership is an enduring one,” he said.

The Regional Director, North and West Africa of the Energy and Transport Lead, Ms Anthonia Huard, said Nigeria has become the company’s focal point in Africa for optimal engagement.

“In order to be efficient in Africa, the organization focused on prioritizing markets of which Nigeria is one and matched the areas of focus of Sweden to the needs and focus of the countries for optimal engagement,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director of Project Accelerator of Swedfund, Mr Hakan Danhltor, expressed the organisation’s commitment to reducing poverty and supporting sustainable development through investments in the private sector and in local private companies in Nigeria.

Mikaela Edstrom of the Swedish Export Credit Agency said the agency is closely watching the ongoing economic reforms taking place in Nigeria and views them as positive for the future.

“We can, together with our sister organization, provide a world-class export credit system for Nigeria,” Edstrom said.