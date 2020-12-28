North- Eastern part of Nigeria had never enjoyed bountiful opportunity to be part of the control at the helm of affairs in the governance of Nigeria as in the present dispensation led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A look at the upper echelon within the security apparatus and other strategic agencies leads one to the fact of the matter. It can also be visibly seen in the formation of new structures targeting the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region through the North East Development Commission (NEDC) that was a brain child of an illustrious son of the sub-region, Yakubu Dogara (Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives) from Bauchi State.

Regrettably, the sub-region has also been in most difficult times of destabilization and pauperization of its people that started in 2009, courtesy of the ongoing insurgency created by Jama’atu Ahal Sunnah Lid Diwa’ati Wal Jihad (Boko Haram).

Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi and Yobe states within the sub-region have the highest number of political appointees in the federal government, at the same time the axis is the most damaged, ravaged, backward, disenfranchised and disoriented than any sub-region of Nigeria. What then is actually wrong? Is it from the people? Is it due to poor and corrupt leadership or what? No one from the axis seems to be comfortable and happy today. The society looks at most people from the sub-region as terrorists or hypocrites hiding terrorists operating within the sub-region and other parts of Nigeria.

May be a few self-centered individuals that enjoy special protection from government can claim to be comfortable and happy with the situation at hand. It is a very distraught, scary and a fearful scenario.

Let me touch a little on the rhetoric of life, it is a fact that war can be won and battle can be lost and from all honesty, the Generals of these days don’t fight wars as was in the past era of the battlefield Generals the like of Murtala Muhammed, T.Y Danjuma, J.T Useni, Muhammadu Buhari, Iliya Bisalla, I.B.M Haruna, Muhammed Shuwa, Ibrahim B. Babangida, Mamman Tsoho Kontagora, Gibson Jalo, Olusegun Obasanjo, Benjamin Adekunle, Alani Akirinade, Philip Effiong, Achuzie etc. Those times are gone as today only foot soldiers are left to fight in the field under inhuman conditions created by their idling superior officers.

One is mindful of the fact that Boko Haram fighters are wretched cowards who take advantage of the vast land mass of the sub-region to perpetuate criminal acts in a guerilla warfare style but the simple fact remains that they are taking advantage of the Forest Reserves and Sambisa to hide, recruit, train, plan, strategize and zoom out in Gestapo style to unleash mayhem on soft-targets.

It must be realized that the inability of governments to provide basic requirements of the people, effects of corruption, unemployment and greed are seriously contributing to the perpetuation of criminal acts in Nigeria. In trying to get to the root of the matter, proponents of human development and security experts made attempts to understand the remote causes of the insurgency and a combination of factors were identified and attributed as responsible for the unfortunate situation that has so far defied solutions.

From state ineffectiveness due to bad governance, poor economic development and resource sharing/control, alienation and injustice to external factors like political instability and wars in neighboring countries. Most of those factors could be either structured or transient. The fact here is the cause is therefore not only extreme political or religious ideology or illiteracy as some may say but a combination that is some level of poverty, longtime neglect and silent triggers put together.

The people of the sub-region are resilient, dedicated, God-fearing, service oriented personalities and readily available to take up responsibility whole-heartedly and diligently like other Nigerians. However, without supportive structures, patriotic citizens/followers, committed and formidable traditional/religious institutions and social protection structures those factors alone cannot guarantee good governance.

The Boko Haram faction led by Abubakar Shekau has woven an enigma around the name of their leader. The name Shekau is associated with savagery and non-allegiance to anything synonymous to peace or the recognition of Nigeria as a country. He is depicted as a dogmatic ideologist and a ruthless murderer and enemy to anyone who has a contrary belief notwithstanding if he/she is a Muslim, Christian, Atheist or Traditionalist. This character has embedded fear in the name Shekau, who harasses and intimidates the innocent. This makes it imperative for the Combat Power of Nigeria Security Forces and the presidency to create a powerful Presidential Security Committee synonymous with a super power that will instill much more level of fear in the insurgents circle as well.

In this context, reference is made to the Nigerian Civil War which was a conventional war where certain names of federal troops created fear in Biafrans. Some names such as Murtala Muhammed, T.Y Danjuma, Mamman Shuwa, Benjamin Adekunle (Black Scorpion), Mamman Vatsa, Iliya Bisalla, Maimalari etc had vast effect on the unfortunate veterans.

History has it that those people who fought the civil war and decorated with medals were at the ranks of privates, lance corporals, sergeants, lieutenants, captains and majors.

Secondly, it is not the number of troops that determine the strength and power to over ride the enemy but in the training and workable strategy, such as identifying the rightful state of mind, combat training, courage, full determination and the right incentive and motivation which the proposed Presidential Security Committee to be chaired by a retired senior military officer not below the rank of a Lieutenant- General can offer out of experience garnered over decades.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for Nigeria to put-in-place the Presidential Security Committee to handle specific National Security issues. The committee should be provided with the necessary logistics and the country should be ready to give the committee what it takes to be life-line heroes in overcoming the bedeviling security challenges nationwide.

The fact presently is that many of those fighting the insurgents are privy to the sufferings of dependants of their colleagues who paid the supreme price which is enough to weaken their fighting spirit. The families of those at the war front and their dependants should be well catered so that soldiers will go to wars with full focus to conquer irrespective of whether they come back alive or not because they already know that their labor will not be in vain, their names will be cast in gold and their families will be cherished and attended. An initiative specifically for families of veterans who die at warfront or those decapitated either physically or emotionally by the Presidential Committee.

The military as an institution is a professional career service regimented with highest management structure and clear line of regimental duty. This is an institution with defined seniority structure which makes it definitive and standard once one is in it. The seniority pattern makes it impossible for junior ones to see anything wrong with their seniors; otherwise the junior will pay the price of severe reprimand and be declared “Mogabe (Deviant)”. Just obey the last order! Otherwise, one grumbles internally till death.

Sincerely speaking, majority of Nigerians have already developed High Blood Pressure and are dying in silence with heart-related illnesses as a result of the escalation of insecurity radiations and now threatened further by COVID-19 that necessitated the lockdown of the entire country. There is no one in his normal sense in Nigeria today that is without pains caused by the prolonged insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery etc as quoted in a lot of savings, unless otherwise there is strong official interest, no insurgency should have lasted this long, for over 10 years, no matter the numerical strength of Boko Haram fighters. They are supposed to have been subdued and the fighting ended based on what has been severally reported or dished out to the public, especially in an effort to override the criminal minds. The late NSA, Gen. Andrew Azazi who started scoring positive results to end the madness, was suddenly sacked for mere political reason.

Nigerians are crying daily at burials of their loved ones murdered by beasts masquerading as human beings. In fact, the resilient nature and faithfulness of Nigerians is a strong reason why there is still a country called Nigeria. I am certain if it were some other places, the entire citizens could have migrated to safer climes. Therefore, those responsible should strive to shun alleged corrupt practices and re-strategize to restore normalcy in Nigeria, for an alternative, the security structure should be overhauled for optimum result.

We are in a changing world with evolving trends in all sectors emerging every day. Every person has his/her time and for real, we must create room for others to bring on board the relevant acquired knowledge they have. Today’s system of combating crimes is more of symmetric and technology.

On the other hand, the political class, should be honest to themselves and put the country first rather than ‘blindly’ and corruptly accumulating wealth to later take refuge in other safer countries that they cannot now for fear of COVID-19. We do not have any alternative country but Nigeria and Nigeria’s crime and criminality is gradually consuming the country, as it gets too close to other places hitherto considered as safe havens. Enough of the talking and let us back our thoughts with pragmatic action and reduce the everyday threats before we become history.

Today, each part of the northern region is particularly bedeviled with its own share of insecurity. The unfortunate insurgency by Boko Haram in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, kidnapping of the North-Central, cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clash in the Middle-Belt and other categories of criminal acts that have bedeviled the entire north has created enmity among the indigenes on one hand, while trust is being eroded gradually between the North and the other regions and yet, we are told that the government is on top of the situation.

There are several allegations of extortion, diversion and corruption against the security organs of the very government that claims to be on top of the situation. On daily basis we listen to folk tales on the number of Boko Haram insurgents killed, maimed or arrested but still, the insurgency is on the increase. There must be something wrong somewhere that needs to be exposed to save the situation. There must be those that are benefiting from the unfortunate situation that need exposure. The insecurity situation in Nigeria appears to be an ATM to some evil-minded persons. The Buhari administration is seriously under threat of incapacity allegation to handle the situation and eventually vacate power without positive results which has never been the plan of President Buhari for Nigeria.

As to some of us that in line of duty had interacted with leadership of Boko Haram for the safety of Nigeria with due authorization from the powers that be, we know that some of those Chibok abducted secondary school girls were camped at Garin Maluma and Sabil Huda within Sambisa Forest which we had earlier made public for action.

The command and control location where Boko Haram leaders conduct their operations and religious sermons is Sabil Huda located deep in the Sambisa Forest which is heavily fortified. The insurgents call Sabil Huda as Farisu and their Friday noon prayers are observed in Farisu from 12.30pm – 1.00pm. Other camps that house other commanders and Shura Council members are; Garin Kago, Garin Maluma, Daurul Tauhid and Tokombare while Shekau resides at a well protected location within a thick, rocky and marshy area of Firgi Forest.

Being the supreme leader of the terrorists, Shekau has a 24-hour protection by 10 ‘specially’ trained fighters and has about 40 Toyota Hilux mounted with anti-aircraft guns, two (2) Armored tanks and two (2) Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), all strategically concealed under the thickness of the Firgi Forest.

Shekau’s selected location provides absolute camouflage from the aerial radar of the Nigerian Air Force reconnaissance. The terrorists’ leader sleeps in refurbished deep natural tunnels protected by heavy rocks with mines planted at vulnerable locations. His final location is only accessible by foot and only a selected handful of his body guards are allowed entry into his dungeon.

As far as a long term and sustainable Counter Insurgency Strategy (COIN) is concerned, the focus of the Nigerian government should be on how to achieve success on the war against insecurity with minimum casualties. That can be achieved through the proposed Presidential Security Committee chaired by a retired senior military officer that will ensure that the ongoing battle field ground and aerial efforts are improved and sustained not undermined from within and without.

Eminent Nigerians including the National Assembly and Socio-Cultural Groups have persistently called on the President to as a matter of urgency sack the Service Chiefs that have overstayed their welcome. But sadly, Mr. President remains adamant as if the Service Chiefs are of any importance to national security anymore. We heard of a certain ‘gimmick’ originating from a top ranking military officer that some politicians had approached some military personnel for the possibility of staging a coup against the democracy. That from my understanding is an issue beyond silence that should be thoroughly investigated to authenticate the truth for decisive action to save the democracy. But is the President interested to doing that? Was he even moved with the revelation? Or was he part of the ‘gimmick’ to save the outdated Service Chiefs with such weighty revelation? Your guess is as good as mine.