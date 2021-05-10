The federal government has declared Wednesday, May 12, 2021 and Thursday, May 13, 2021 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Minister of Interior, Mr Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration, congratulated the Muslim faithful on this occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad, to use the period of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land.

The minister said development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, and urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

He assured that the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property.

We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he said.