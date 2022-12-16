The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Thursday that it has secured 3,615 convictions between January and December this year.

Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this the at the weekly briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team.

“In the first full year of the current administration, the EFCC recorded only 195 convictions, that was 2016, in 2017, EFCC recorded 186, we went down; in 2018 we recorded 312 convictions, in 2019, we recorded 1280 convictions, it went up with over 312 percent; in 2022, we had COVID so we went down to 976, last year (2021) which was part of my administration, we recorded an unprecedented 2220 convictions and this year, even though it has not ended, we have so far recorded 3615 convictions, unprecedented.

“The figures showing convictions that the EFCC has secured this year alone, are more than the convictions the Commission has recorded from inception up to 2020. This is so because of the effort we have put in, the support the government is giving us and also the good working relationship that we have with the Judiciary as well as so many things that we have been doing and the government has been backing us to do so as an institution. That is why you can see the success, this is where we are now and it is going to get better,” he said.

He said the commission has recovered over N134 billion, $121 million and 15 plots of land for the country from criminals between January and October this year.

“In terms of monetary recoveries for the year under review, from January 1st to October 31st 2022,we recovered N134, 337, 759, 574.25. We have equally recovered $121 million as well as different amounts of Pound Sterling, Euros, Japanese Yen etc.

“For the non-cash assets these are some of the recoveries that we have made; 52 automobiles, electronics, motorcycles, clothing and real estates. These are forfeited assets not cases that are under investigation,” he said.

On staff welfare, the EFCC chairman said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a robust severance package as a way of enhancing their efficiency.

“About issues of temptation, we thank God for President Muhammadu Buhari, one of the first things that he did when I came on board was to approve for us a very robust severance package and everybody is happy about it in the EFCC, everybody is looking towards retirement. So, we are secured in that regard.

“And for those that yield to the temptations they face, we are dealing with them one at a time, as soon as we get the information and we investigate. Those we found wanting have been purnished, some have been dismissed, some demoted and so on. S for the risks we face, we are very prayerful and God will continue to protect us,” he said.