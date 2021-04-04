Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Sunday that all would be well with Nigeria despite the current myriad of problems and challenges in the country.

The vice president said this during a brief chat with journalists after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja.

He said Nigerians should have great hope that things are going to get better for the country.

“I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy.

All will be well in Jesus’ name,” he said.

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration, the vice president said Easter is a message of the special and exceeding love and grace of God.

“God’s plan for humanity was that Christ will die and will resurrect. The resurrection is evidence of the fact that those who believe would be saved eternally and would live eternal joy and peace with the Almighty. And that promise is open to every single person.

“Whoever you are, that promise is open to you. That is, if you subscribe to that plan, if you accept that Christ died for you and rose again, and that the plan is fulfilled in the resurrection,” he said.

The vice president said Easter season was one “of great joy because we celebrate the evidence of the plan of God. In some way, God has given us a receipt of our salvation and it’s really exciting.”