The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu said focusing on early child education was a potent means to shape the life of the children and ensure their formidable future and the nation as a whole.

The First Lady said this while speaking at a high-level forum of women leaders with the theme, “Investing in Early Childhood to Build Human Capital Throughout Life,” held in Bujumbura.

She said the role of women in nurturing the child was important, especially at the early stage in life.

“Over the years, research has shown that the early years, particularly from birth to age eight, are crucial for a child’s cognitive, physical, and emotional growth.

“These years lay the foundation for their future, impacting not just education but also their long-term social, economic, and emotional well-being.

“Early childhood development also forms the cornerstone of sustainable development and national prosperity.

“As First Ladies, we hold a unique position of influence, and with that comes the responsibility to shape policies that impact generations. I strongly believe that early childhood development should be at the top of our agenda due to its transformative impact on individuals and society.

“As women leaders and mothers of the nation, we have the ability to advocate for, influence, and lead social change, particularly for women and children.

“In my opinion, the first step for early years is to garner more support to complement government’s efforts to effectively implement early childhood education policies.

“As Nigeria’s first Lady and a lifelong teacher, I recognise that Early childhood development is one of the most critical areas where we can make a lasting difference,” she said.

While declaring the forum open, the President of the Republic of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye said the family remains an integral factor in child outcomes in life.

He urged parents to take the task more seriously.

“We cannot develop ourselves or our children without our culture. We have everything needed to succeed in our culture.

“Good relationship between the couple is important in raising good children,” he said.