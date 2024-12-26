The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, Wednesday celebrated Christmas and his birthday with ailing personnel and civilians at the Defence Headquarters Hospital, Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The CDS visited patients in their wards and offered prayers for their quick recovery and words of encouragement in addition to hampers and envelopes.

Fielding questions from journalists after the visit, the CDS called on Nigerians to take ownership of the security challenges facing as a country.

“The security challenge is a collective effort as all hands should be on deck not just military alone,” he said.

The CDS also urged the citizens to love their country and stop running away.

He also stressed the need for the citizens to work hard and ensure that the country moves forward.