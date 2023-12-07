In response to the regrettable incident at Tudun Biri community in Kaduna state, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a high-level delegation to convey heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kaduna state.,

The delegation, led by the Minister of State for Defence Dr Bello Matawalle, met with the Deputy Governor of Kafuna state Dr Hadiza Balarabe, members of the state security committee and religious leaders.

The Minister of Degence stressed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

He assured the public that the findings would be transparently communicated, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to preventing future occurrences.

The minister called for cooperation, calm and continued support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He urged religious leaders to enlighten their followers, stressing that the incident was an operational error deeply regretted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said the armed forces which remains unwavering in its mandate to secure every part of the country.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the prompt delegation visit.

She highlighted the state government’s continuous engagement with the affected community and religious leaders to maintain peace and mitigate tensions.