The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said it would continue to create industry in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

In a statement signed by DPR’s Head, Public Affairs, Paul Osu, Monday in Abuja, the regulator also assured that, through its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals, businesses in the sector operate successfully.

“The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) wishes to reiterate that following the appointment of a substantive Director/CEO, Engr. Sarki Auwal, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria/Honorable Minister for Petroleum Resources, Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the corporate reorganisation of DPR to align with the government’s aspirations for the oil and gas industry and to ensure delivery of its regulatory mandate.

“The reorganisation necessitated the realignment of job functions, creation of new strategic business units, promotion of deserving staff to various positions and retirement of some management staff to pave the way for smooth implementation of the corporate restructuring.

“We wish to restate that the reorganisation has brought a new lease to the affairs of the Department given the successes recorded in the entire oil and gas industry value chain. These include the successful conclusion of the marginal field bid round award programme after eighteen years wait, the inauguration of the National oil and gas excellence centre (NOGEC), a centre designed as a one-stop shop to create value, safety and cost efficiency for the oil and gas industry, conclusion of first of its kind Nigeria Gas flare Commercialization program (NGFCP), a program to commercialize gas flare and protect the environment amongst others.

“The reorganisation has most importantly created industrial harmony, which has ensured oil and gas business sustainability,” the statement read.