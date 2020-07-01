The Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, said Wednesday that flights would commence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The minister, who announced this in Abuja, said Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports would begin operations on July 11 while flights would resume in other airports across the country on July 15.

He said dates for the resumption of international flights would be announced later.

The minister called on passengers to follow all safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that airports do not become channels for the spread of coronavirus.