The president of Defence And Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Mrs Oghogho Musa has called ob students to consider values learned from education.

Speaking at the speech and prize giving day of DEPOWA Daycare Nursery, Primary and Secondary School in Abuja, the DEPOWA president said students should not only focus on books in the course of their studies.

She commended the graduating pupils for defeating the challenges associated with learning through hard work and perseverance.

She said the school’s success was as a result of the collective efforts of staff, parents and the pupils.

She said collaborative efforts among staff, students and parents contribute to a thriving educational environment.

The DEPOWA’s president assured that she would remain resolute in ensuring that quality education is provided at all levels in the DEPOWA Daycare Nursery, Primary and Secondary School.

She said education remains the most powerful weapon which could be used to change the society.