The President of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) Mrs Oghogho C. Musa has given starter kits and relief materials to 20 barracks youth and graduates of Defence Skills Acquisition Centre and 50 widows of fallen heroes.

The items were resented to the beneficiaries during the graduation of the first set of the Defence Skills Acquisition Centre (DSAC) in Abuja weekend.

She urged the 20 beneficiaries to ensure that they put to practice the skills they have acquired in order to be self-reliant, industrious and employers of labour.

“This is to encourage them start their own trade in order to support their academic endeavours as she is looking forward to seeing and knowing that they are all doing well in the areas of entrepreneurship,” she said.

She said there is a very limited job in the labour market, hence the need to embracing skills acquisition.

“These skills acquisition programmes and other humanitarian and social intervention programmes being initiated by DEPOWA are geared towards aligning with the non-kinetics campaigns of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” she said.

She said the kinetic and non-kinetic campaigns are part and parcel of the military strategies used to win the war against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminalities bedeviling the nation.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major General Christopher Musa appreciated the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association for its unwavering commitment to the welfare of the citizens.

He said the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association is taking a proactive step towards securing a brighter future for for youngsters and families of the fallen heroes.

The Chief of Defence Staff also commended organizers of the event for making it a success.