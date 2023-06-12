The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr George Akume said Monday that the celebration of June 12 as Democracy Day is unique because democracy has come to stay in the country.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the this year’s Democracy Day parade by the military, the SGF said democracy must be sustained because it guarantees fundamental human rights and enforces the rule of law.

“June 12 represents Nigeria’s deliberate attempt to enthrone the sanctity of democracy and due process as far as elections are concerned. It also bothers on fundamental human rights, the right of people to vote freely and choose their own leaders,” he said.

The SGF said the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election brought about unpleasant circumstances that should not be witnessed again in Nigeria.

“The abandonment of this principle led to unpleasant consequences by way of demonstrations, when that annulment was made. It was long ago, but we give glory to God that today, we are celebrating this very important landmark in the history of our country,” he said.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also fought for democracy and it’s right that today he is on the saddle leading Nigeria.

“Remember, it was 2019 that President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as work free day and by that tradition the present government is continuing to walk in the steps of the last administration.

“And the President is the Commander in Chief; Bola Ahmed Tinubu is regarded as one of the most critical persons in the struggle for the attainment of that mandate. And that is why we’re very happy that today he is here as the President,” he said.