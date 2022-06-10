Multinational technology company, Huawei, says that its prioritization of security serves as the bedrock of the company’s existence and the centre of its customer-centric focus.

According to Osita Iweze, Huawei Nigeria’s Cyber Security Officer, “Huawei would never do anything illegal and is bound by lawfulness and compliance. Huawei has no intention to harm any country or individual or accept any request to use the company’s products or services for malicious purposes. If Huawei ever finds itself in such a position, it would rather close its business.

“At Huawei, security comes before costs, schedules and functions, we imbue security processes into product lifecycles. If there is a security standard or certification that needs to be achieved, we will achieve it, and in this way, we uphold integrity and trustworthiness,” he added.

Iweze said that as for accountability and capability, Huawei believes in providing reliability and availability of connectivity and is committed to delivering connectivity to every corner of the earth, as well as ensuring stable and secure operation of customers’ networks and services, regardless of any situation.

“Huawei stands committed to ensuring security for its customers and users based on three core principles, Integrity and Trustworthiness, Accountability and capability, and Openness and Transparency”.

“Huawei is constantly improving to enhance software engineering capabilities and practices. The company is always ready to welcome input, ideas and suggestions to improve and benefit its customers and their customers,” he said.

“Technology requires partnerships, global supply chains, industries and governments working together to benefit all. We support and advocate transparency in sharing vulnerability and threat information.

“We believe in unifying security standards for operators and vertical industries, as well as rely on third-party evaluators to produce fair results,” he said.

Iweze said Huawei is among the most open, evaluated and transparent companies in the world. The company believes in helping customers maximize the value of their assets, it is why it does more to build trust, to enhance its capabilities, to be transparent and advocate collaboration.