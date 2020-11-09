The United Nations (UN) has pledged more support for Nigeria and other developing countries to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Ms Amina Mohammed, said this on Monday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhamamdu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

She said it has become necessary to offer more support to enable the benefiting countries get back on track after the emergence of the pandemic.

“It is a solidarity visit, first to the governments and the people that we have to serve and accompany on various missions whether they are development, humanitarian, or political in the various offices that the UN has.

“It is also one of solidarity to UN Staff around the world that have remained on the frontline in the battle against COVID; COVID is of course an unprecedented health crisis but unfortunately the side effects of some of the issues we had to do to suppress the transmission of COVID had to do with the socio-economic impact. So many if not all developing countries are dealing wit the socio-economic impacts of this virus.

“In our meetings that we’ve had today, we met with our own country teams and the door community as well as the honour of given audience b the President of the Federal Republic, President Muhammadu Buhari with some of his cabinet members and all of that really was to express our support for socio-economic responses because we believe that the stimulus packages the countries are putting forward are ones that can be used to ensure a recovery that will be better when this pandemic is over,” she said.