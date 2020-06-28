The federal government has said that the planned palliatives for the aviation industry to be announced next week would not be in cash.

Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, said this while briefing journalists after the airport simulation exercise in Lagos ahead of resumption of activities in the aviation sector.

He said the aviation sector has been captured in the economic stimulus plan by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said all stakeholders, from airlines, food vendors, ground handlers to car hire operators, would all be beneficiaries of the federal government’s assistance.

“All of the businesses in Civil Aviation have lost tremendous amount of income, almost all of them are not able to pay salaries, the airlines cannot pay salaries because there is no business, shops are closed, very huge economic challenge, government in its wisdom is putting something together to help the entire Industry.

“Government is coming up very soon, we are finalizing with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the CBN. Sometimes next week, we will announce in the quantum of the amount or the palliatives. In other words, whatever has been decided will be announced in about a week from now.

“The government has done the economic sustainability plan and within that plan, we will certainly take care of civil aviation. But I must add that it’s not necessarily a cash donation like people wanted. No, we have so many ways to ensure that we eased that hardship,” he said.

In the area of aircraft safety, the minister said all technical issues have been carefully handled including issues of aircrafts, pilots, engineers, cabin crews and air traffic controllers, to ensure they comply with proficiency and airworthiness for flight safety.

The minister said there was no room for error in civil aviation, stressing that everything must be done in line with standards and recommended practices and the health protocols established by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19.

Also speaking, national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force, Dr Sani Aliyu, said he was satisfied with the level of preparation by the operators, stakeholders and the regulators of the aviation sector, especially on the level of preparedness for the restart of air travel.

“The stakeholders have done tremendously well. And I can assure the would be passengers, that the Aviation industry is safe for them to fly and they would be well protected against contracting the dreaded virus,” he said.

He said there was the need for passengers to comply with all the safety protocols the aerodrome managers had provided.

“You know the PTF gave the aviation industry three weeks period to prepare and I will like to say that they are more than prepared. Aviation is a highly regulated sector and it’s one of the reason why we wanted it to go first in terms of preparing the country for what is going to be the new normal.

“And what’s the new normal? Just by looking at your seats you will know that things have changed, just by looking at the security people at the airports, the way those giving you tickets are behaving you will know that things have changed.

“Things have changed because we have a disease that is killing people and we have a responsibility for our own health. I am pleased to say that aviation has done spectacularly well.

They have shown what they are able to do as a highly regulated sector.

“It now depends on Nigerians to be disciplined. Because, I looked round and I had to keep reminding people to put their masks on, the purpose of your mask is not just to cover your mouth, it is also to cover your nose. If you are within a large gathering and you are asymptotic and you are not wearing your masks properly, you are going to transmit that infection.

“So I am pleading with Nigerians, while the aviation has done tremendously well, what will protect you is yourself. What will protect you is yourself and you have to challenge other citizens that are putting you at risks,” he said.