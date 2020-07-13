The federal government said Monday that there is no policy somersault regarding its decision to stop students from writing examination being conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) scheduled to hold from August 6, 2020 to September 5, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 in Abuja.

“There was no policy summersault. Mallam Adamu Adamu is consistently in tune with what we have just said here. If you had listened to the chairman of the PTF on Monday last week, he came out straight, no schools are reopened. We did not reopen any school.

“He was only given what we have only received, it was the time table as published by WAEC and advised that within this period and the time when the exams will take place in August, anybody who wants to use the school will have to follow that guidelines and that the ministry of education will follow those.

“The PTF never said here that they were reopening any school. They only provided that assurance and that guidance. After FEC on Wednesday, Mallam Adamu Adamu, advised the public that based on information that the PTF and NCDC has proffered, that the Unity Colleges, because those are only 104 out of 19,129 schools that he will not agree and in fact it is not advisable.

“He goes further to advise that we do not open those institutions for the use of exams. And that perhaps he advised since it was WAEC that proposed those dates we will be engaging WAEC to reconsider the dates. “However, he said he is not in charge of private schools and schools that fall under the concurrent list and therefore, devolve to sub-nationals who can take a decision as to what will happen to their state own schools and whether they can participate or not.

“How anyone can read that as inconsistent or at difference with what we have consistently advocated and provided at this platform, is something that beats my imagination. And I asked the country to please reconsider those kinds of assumptions because they are not true. What he has said is in tune with the guidelines released today,” he said.