…Says 105 passengers positive after day-7 PRC tests

The national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, said Tuesday that N50 billion has so far been released to states by the federal government.

The national coordinator, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, said the sub-nationals have enough resources to be able to push for increased testing and improved surveillance.

He urged governors to use the resources for the purpose that the federal government released,

He said there must be continuous investment in making sure that the pandemic comes down, adding that the curves of the pandemic have not flattened.

He said w list of the first 100 passports of passengers that have failed to show up for the test at day 14 would be published once it is established they had no cogent reason.

“This week marks the beginning of a major initiative of increased testings for COVID-19 in the country. Congratulations to Lagos and FCT for testing at least 81 percent of their population.

“In fact FCT has tested at least two percent of their population of the target we had given. Three states are well on their way – Plateau, Gombe and Rivers. They have already gone beyond 50 percent mark of the target.

“But quite a number of states have not even reached even a quarter and we continue to be concerned because, we can say with a fair decree of confidence that we know what is happening in Lagos and FCT when it comes to COVID-19 but we cannot say the same of other states.

“So, we thank all states governors for opening up sample collection centers across the country. We have given resources to state governments. Every state has received at least a billion naira, the states government have received the largest single bulk of the PTF intervention.

“As of today, a total of N50 billion went to states. So we have have enough resources at the state level to be able to push for increased testing and improved surveillance.

“We will continue to work with states government and urged them to use these resources for the purpose that the federal government has given. We have to invest in making sure that the pandemic comes down.

“There is no doubt we have not flattened the curve yet. For those of us that follow the numbers very closely, despite the fact that we are not testing enough, if you follow the number on a week to week basis, you would have noticed a changed in the trajectory in the last one week based on the numbers released.

“So, please if you have symptoms get tested, there is nothing to be afraid of if you are positive, we will take steps to make sure that you are managed properly and ensure you don’t infect your loved ones. And all of us have a role to play,” hr said.

He said opening up the country’s economy, especially work places, schools, markets and airports without pharmaceutical interventions is a toxic combination for the country.

“Therefore, we should continue to be responsible for our actions, protect ourselves and those we relate with or relate to. The PTF is monitoring closing the situations in European countries that are now struggling to cope with the second wave of infections. Countries like England and France have already gone into lockdown as a number of cases continue to rise.

“Upto 7,000 passengers will potentially come into the country when we fully reopened our airports. The risk of reintroduction and a second wave of COVID-19 is real and this is why we cannot rest on our oars.

“Our airports, portal services are the first lines of defence when it comes to dealing with the pandemic, so we will like to remind travellers that it is absolutely essential, that you have double testing. Testing before boarding and testing at day seven after arrival in the country.

“When we looked at our data for the first 5,000 plus passengers coming into the country, 105 were positive at day seven of testing, whereas they only had negative PCR result on arrival. This is in a situation where we have not even opened our airports.

“Nigeria continues to have one of the most strict processes when it comes to entering the country as it relates to COVID-19. We are proud of this policy because this is what has been minimizing the risk of reintroduction of the infection.

“We know there had been challenges with the portal, we continue to work very closely with our IT to make sure that passengers have a pleasant experience. But there is also responsibility on the part of the passenger.

“A situation where a passenger pays for a test and knows that a test needs to be done on day seven but fails to present for testing despite reminders, is very difficult to understand. The reason we test on day seven is in order to pick up those small percentage of individuals that may have been incubating the illness on their way into the country and also to allow people stop isolating on day seven.

“We know there has been issue about the cost of PRC testing and why it’s being done with the private sector. The cost is being determined by negotiation between the private laboratories and the states government,” he said.