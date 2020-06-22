The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said health workers are neglecting other patients with other ailments not related to the Coronavirus.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force, said the situation is capable of eroding the gains recorded on the control of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The SGF said the federal government made good its pledge of paying members of the National Association of Resident Doctors N4.6 billion as hazard and inducement allowances for the months of April and May 2020.

“The PTF is pleased to express its appreciation to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for demonstrating the spirit of patriotism and understanding by calling off the industrial action its members embarked upon. Abiding by The Hippocratic Oath further gives us comfort that we would win this fight.

“The declaration of Nigeria as Polio free nation last week is a welcome development and we congratulate all those that participated in the long-drawn battle to rid Nigeria of the disease. This declaration is a signal that overcoming COVID-19 and indeed any other infectious disease is possible and shall be achieved. We use this opportunity to renew our call to the medical practitioners and hospitals not to neglect other diseases and ailments because of COVID-19.

“On the part of government, we would continue to ensure the welfare and safety of all workers will never be neglected. As we pursue the Community engagement and Risk Communication Strategy, the PTF has identified lack of information about case definition protocols, location of testing centres, inability to reach call centres, as obstacles to getting needed help,” he said.

He said the PTF has directed that more awareness be created on the location of test centres and how to get tested especially when one fits the case definition.

“Our messaging on risk communication and compliance by the public will also receive very strong attention. We must develop a national wave of awareness creation to drive home our objectives.

“I, therefore, urge Nigerians to make use of these facilities and get tested. Similarly, I implore us not to be afraid of undertaking the COVID-19 test. Testing positive for COVID-19 is not a death sentence, but failure to test, especially when symptoms are evident could result to death as it may be too late once the symptoms become full blown. The loss of any Nigerian is not only painful but most avoidable provided we seek help early,” he said.

The SGF also told journalists that two foreigners who tried to flout the lockdown directive were apprehended over the weekend by men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

“The PTF is also not unmindful of the possibility of imports especially through our land borders. For this reason, our men and women of the Nigerian Immigration Service remain vigilant and this has resulted in the apprehension of two foreigners who tried to enter the country illegally over the week-end. This commendable effort is appreciated,” he said.