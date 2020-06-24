The China Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria has donated 16,000 disposable surgical face masks and 450 disposable medical protective suits to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of efforts to control spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Presenting the items to the NUJ FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche at the council’s secretariat in Abuja, the Vice Chairman of the chamber, Mr. Suo Guoming, said the donation came as a result of the respect they have for journalists.

He said as frontline workers journalists are exposed to many dangers and the need to protect themselves.

Guoming journalists as guide of the people and voice of the nation deserve to be protected to enable them discharge their duties of reporting objectively and unbiased.

“As we know both Nigeria and China are developing countries. And you journalists are the guide of the people and the nation, guardian of the democracy and uncrowned king of freedom. You are the frontier to the battle against the pandemic. But still need protection and support for fighting the pandemic, that’s why we are here,” he said.

He said the China Chambers of Commerce has almost all the major Chinese companies in Nigeria as members and have played an important role in strengthening and promoting the relationship between both countries.

He said they recently worked with Hubei Zall Foundation from China to support Nigeria to fight the pandemic and the foundation donated some personal protective items to Nigeria Union of Journalists to mitigate the risk of the pandemic.

Responding, Chairman of Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, thanked the Chamber for their donation, saying the gifts demonstrate in strong measures the “People-to-People Contact” which China professes and spreading.

He said the Chinese community has greatly helped in providing palliatives to their members who work in the frontline.

He said the items would be appropriately distributed to journalists who need it more than ever for their reportage.