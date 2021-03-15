…NCDC to roll out results verification tool at airports

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Monday assured Nigerians that lives would not be endangered by the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

This is coming on the heels of mass suspension of the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines by some countries due to safety concerns.

The Executive Secretary of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said at a briefing in Abuja that the vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He said the low cost nature of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine does not make it inferior.

“We are working closely with NAFDAC to monitor any unusual adverse reaction to the vaccine. In addition to other measures that we have outlined for the vaccine to roll out, NAFDAC has introduced a safety app for people to download and install on their phones.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the federal government through the PTF on COVID-19 is fully committed to a safe and successful COVID-19 vaccination in the country. No safety and efficacy standards have been compromised in the decision of government to introduce the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization and was tested and certified as safe and effective for use in Nigeria by NAFDAC. It is important to note that none of the approved brand of COVID vaccines is inferior. Understandably, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine relatively cost less than the other available brands of COVID-19 vaccines.

“However, this is not because it is inferior. It is because AstraZeneca which partners with Oxford to produce the vaccine decided and announced that they would not be making profit during this pandemic. So, from a humanitarian point of view, they decided that they will sell at their cost price. This is the reason for the relatively low cost of the AstraZeneca. It not because it is inferior in any way.

“As you well know, the AstraZeneca vaccine is being used in many parts of the world. Even after the roll out suspension by some European countries over certain concerns raised, the World Health Organization and its vaccine advisory committee has advised that there is no reason to stop using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Similarly, the UK regulators have also determine that evidence does not suggest that the vaccine causes blood clot,” he said.

He said so far, 8,000 persons have been vaccinated in 35 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territories (FCT), adding that Kogi state is yet to receive vaccines because its cold chains for preservation was under repair.

On the concerns raised because of the registration process, the NPHCDA boss said anyone who was qualified and could not register should head to the vaccination centre where he or she would be registered manually.

Also speaking, the Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has expressed concern over cases of fake COVID-19 test results presented by travellers at airports across the country.

He said the agency has developed a verification tool to confirm results which would be deployed at airports in the next few days.

“It’s really unfortunate, because we have continued to receive report nearly every day from airport officials about fake results either coming out of private people’s printers at home or various laboratories across the country.

“Last week we piloted this platform and we are now confident that we can verify every single result out of a private laboratory authorised to test in Nigeria,” he said.

He said airlines, embassies and foreign countries could verify COVID-19 test result out of Nigeria using the new tool, stressing that it would provide safety and confidence for the aviation industry to keep traffic going.

He appealed to Nigerians traveling out of the country to confirm the authenticity of their results before travelling.

He said more laboratories were underway in the country as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s health security.