The Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19 has warned that 63 percent of the alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force, Mr Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the situation could be the same in all parts of the country.

He said a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) on the influx of substandard goods in the market revealed that 63% of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja have no NAFDAC registration numbers.

“As part of the non-pharmaceutical measures, we recommended in line with global practice, the use of hand sanitizers. Ordinarily, that ought to stimulate local production because of increased demand.

“We regret to inform you that following a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to check the influx of substandard goods into the market, it was revealed that 63% of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers. There could also be similar situations around the country,” he said.

The PTF chairman said there was the need for producers to desist from manufacturing substandard goods which could further endanger Nigerians who innocently purchase them.

“Now is the time to turn adversity into victory by growing our entrepreneurial skills and industrial base. Let us find growth at the end of the pandemic. Today we have been compelled to add the fight against fake products to our national response.

“As we continue to monitor compliance, we emphasise that all restrictions that have been eased remain subject to review,” he said.

He said the virulent nature of COVID-19 pandemic continues to torment humanity going by the numbers around the world, in Africa and at home.

He said the latest figure in the country shows that Nigeria had recorded 760 fatalities in total, while 34,259 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

“The fatalities recorded are very painful and we collectively convey once more our condolences to families, friends and associates of those that have succumbed to the impact of the virus at various times. “Particularly, today, we sympathise with the medical profession over the loss of one of its top professionals who has been in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The demise of Professor Lawson of the Zankli Hospital Abuja as a result of COVID-19 underscores the risk faced by our medical workers who were hitherto our front liners but have now become our last line of defense,” he said.

He said the PTF is worried over the reported cases of flouting of COVID-19 protocols at the airports by Very Important Personalities (VIPs).

He said the actions of the VIPs is regrettable, and stressed the need for strict adherence to laid down guidelines and protocols by all citizens.

“Unfortunately, we have received reports about violations by some dignitaries who failed to follow the protocols at our airports. We believe leaders must lead by example. In truth, as leaders and followers, we must change our behaviour if we must overcome the pandemic. This virus does not discriminate by status, age, tribe, creed or color. All we require is diligent compliance and vigilance,” he said.