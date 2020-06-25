The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said rate of coronavirus infection may hit a million mark if Nigerians continue to flout the safety protocols and guidelines.

Addressing journalists at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja, the SGF said Brazil which shares several cultural, demographic and climatic conditions has already exceeded the one million mark.

“You would have noticed that the number of confirmed cases and fatalities released in the last few days have been on the high side. While we attribute this to increased testing, it also goes to confirm the extent of the spread within our communities, especially the twenty-one (21) high burden LGAs identified as accounting for over 60% of infections nationwide.

“Closely related to the high number of confirmed cases and fatalities at home are lessons drawn from other jurisdictions. From Europe to China to the United States of America, the rising numbers and reported resurgence in some cases should also be of concern to us. Of particular concern, however, is the case of Brazil which has exceeded the one million mark of confirmed cases.

“We had informed you that Brazil shares several cultural, demographic and climatic affinities with us. If any lesson is to be learnt, Brazil should be a subject of interest that will make us change our behavior,” he said.

The SGF also told journalists that no fewer than 4000 persons have been reported to have volunteered for vaccine trial in the United Kingdom.

He said while the Presidential Task Force was on the verge of compiling a comprehensive report on COVID-19 to be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for further directives, Nigerians must not be averse to wearing of facemask in public, keeping social distancing, observing good respiratory hygiene, and washing of hands regularly and avoiding large gatherings.

“The PTF notes and acknowledges progress being made globally and domestically to search for a cure for COVID-19. It also notes with delight the recent announcement that 4,000 people have volunteered for a vaccine trial in the United Kingdom which gives some room for greater hope. We similarly look forward to the outcomes of validation processes for submissions made by some Nigerian Scientists.

“You would all recall that on Monday 1st June, 2020 we commenced the second phase of the eased lockdown in our National Response to the battle against COVID-19, for a period of four weeks. As we informed you on Monday, we have entered the closing week of the second phase and approaching a decision point. We shall be carefully considering the fact of a growing pandemic and risk perception in our efforts to balance between lives and livelihood. This pandemic is definitely not over and we must remain careful and vigilant.

“All through the month, the PTF communicated to Nigerians in different ways, the dangers of complacency and non-compliance with measures prescribed for the fight against COVID-19. I wish to inform you that by the end of this week, the PTF would be submitting a Report containing our assessment and recommendations to Mr. President. We therefore urge Nigerian to await next steps,” he said.