The 1999 set of former Governors of the 36 states of the federation Wednesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, leader of the class and former Governor of Edo state Chief Lucky Igbenidion said the President means well for the country and its people.

“We are as solid foundation on which this 4th Republic has been thriving. We came to congratulate the President and also to thank him for making one of us the Secretary to Government of the Federation.

“We came to assure him that he has our full support and prayers for the bold steps he has so far taken and also let him know that this is beyond party politics, we are now talking about the project Nigeria.

“Therefore, all hands must be on deck to give the President the needed support and encouragement to foster a better nation. We also seized the opportunity to congratulate him as the new Chairman of ECOWAS,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to endure the difficulties they are facing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the former governors were informed by the President that palliatives would soon be rolled out by government to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy.

“On his part the President assured us that it is his dream to see a better Nigeria and he wants us to also let you know that the decisions he has taken so far might be painful but it is just like childbirth because in order to celebrate a child, you must go through labour.

“Therefore, Nigerians should wait patiently and believe in him that he is going to come up with palliatives that will put smiles on the faces of everyone of us in Nigeria,” he said.