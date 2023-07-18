The recipients of this year’s 2023 Global Energy Prize, presented by the Global Energy Association for the Advancement of International Energy Research and Projects, are Chinese scientists. Zhong Lin Wang, the Founding Director of the Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, emerged as the winner in the category “Non-Conventional Energy.”

Additionally, Ruzhu Wang, a Professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, was honored with an award in the category “New Ways of Energy Application.”

The groundbreaking research conducted by the 2023 laureates makes a significant contribution to the advancement of off-grid energy supply and energy efficiency. Rae Kwon Chung, the Head of the International Award Committee (IAC), said, “The success of these fields holds immense importance for the future of the energy transition and once again underlines the close connection between fundamental science and its practical application in the energy sector.”

Two scientists from China receive 430,000 USD

Ruzhu Wang, from China, is the recipient of the award in recognition of his pioneering research in sorption cooling. His groundbreaking work entails substantial advancements in the utilization of low-grade thermal energy to achieve highly efficient cooling.

Furthermore, his noteworthy contributions to the development of a dehumidifier-based heat pump have resulted in a remarkable doubling of energy efficiency for both cooling and heating applications.

The second award has been given to Zhong Lin Wang for his groundbreaking invention of triboelectric nanogenerators, a cutting-edge energy technology with applications in autonomous systems, IoT, robotics, AI, and large-scale blue energy harvesting. His remarkable achievement falls within the category of “Non-Conventional Energy.”

The Global Energy Prize comprises awards in three distinct nominations, and the prize fund of 430,000 USD is distributed proportionally among the laureates. With two laureates this year, the fund will be evenly divided between them.

Ljubivoje Popovic receives Honorary Diploma in Conventional Energy

The Conventional Energy nomination did not have a laureate this year, as no candidate managed to secure the required number of votes from the IAC amidst fierce competition. The IAC, chaired by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rae Kwon Chung, comprises 16 esteemed scientists from 11 countries including China, Hungary, India, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the UAE and the USA

Given the absence of a winner this year, the Global Energy Association made the decision to confer the annual Honorary Diploma in this field. The deserving recipient of this recognition is Serbian veteran researcher Ljubivoje Popovic, lauded for his significant contributions to the development of a methodology for determining the characteristics of high-voltage and extra-high voltage cable lines.

Supports innovation in energy since 2002

The Global Energy Association for the Advancement of International Energy Research and Projects is a non-governmental organization established with the objective of promoting and supporting innovation in the energy sector, as well as fostering international cooperation. Since its inception in 2002, the organization has been the driving force behind the acclaimed Global Energy Prize.

Over the years, the Global Energy Prize has garnered international recognition, solidifying its status as a prestigious global award. Its primary mission has always been to honor and encourage scientists who have achieved exceptional results through their scientific breakthroughs and systematic research on global issues pertaining to sustainable development. The Award plays a vital role in facilitating an open dialogue within the fuel and energy space, while also creating a unified platform for collaboration between the industry and the scientific community.