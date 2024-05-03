The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has called for an increased collaboration with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to combat insecurity in the country.

The CDS made the when he visited the Director-General of the NIA, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja Wednesday.

He said the visit was to strengthen cooperation in addressing the prevailing security challenges confronting the nation.

The CDS commended the NIA boss for his exemplary leadership and commitment to national service.

He expressed gratitude for the agency’s invaluable support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and called for the adoption of cutting-edge technology to combat criminal activities effectively.

Highlighting the significance of unity and teamwork, the CDS affirmed the readiness of the armed forces to collaborate closely for the greater good of the nation.

He stressed the imperative of addressing security challenges with determination, emphasizing the role of fairness, good governance and related factors in safeguarding national security.

Also speaking, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar underscored the importance of teamwork and cooperation in advancing the nation’s interests.

He reiterated the agency’s mandate to safeguard the country’s interests and emphasized the necessity of collaboration among security agencies.

He also acknowledged the challenges facing security agencies, urged them not to waver in their commitment to their duties.

The NIA boss also commeded the CDS for his dedication to duty, and highlighted the mutually beneficial relationship between NIA and the armed forces, particularly in area of staff training initiatives.